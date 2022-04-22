TikTok deletes over 6.5m Pakistani videos over community guidelines violations

TikTok mobile app. Photo: The News/File

TikTok, the world's premier short-form video platform, has deleted over 6.5 million videos uploaded by Pakistanis. Pakistan became the third country in the world with massive removal of videos from the platform between October 1, 2021, and December 30, 2021.

The video-sharing mobile application removed 6,563,594 Pakistani videos, according to the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report Q4 2021. The platform has removed at least 85,794,222 videos globally in the fourth quarter of 2021 as part of its efforts to tackle harassment and other negative behaviour policies.



The report reflects the platform’s ongoing commitment to earn trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming. Efforts include fostering authentic engagement across the comment space, safety reminders for creators, and adhering strictly to the extensive community guidelines.

The reports showed that 94.1% of videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted for violating community guidelines, while 95.2% were removed before a user reported them and 90.1% were removed before the videos had any views.

Removing content at zero views improved by 14.7% for harassment and bullying content, 10.9% for hateful behaviour, 16.2% for violent extremism, and 7.7% for dangerous acts.

A TikTok official said: “At TikTok, we believe our community should be built on a foundation of respect, kindness, and understanding. To help people forge positive digital connections in line with our rules for appropriate behaviour, we strive to empower our users to stay in control of their interactions with others on TikTok.

There's no finish line when it comes to keeping people safe, and our latest report and continued safety improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our community.”

Alongside the platform’s work to proactively remove abusive and hateful content or behaviour that violates community guidelines, it is exploring new ways to help everyone feel more in control over comments through authentic engagement. This spans testing ways in which users can identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate, such as through disliking comments.

The community feedback collated will add to the range of factors already in use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement. In addition to this, to avoid demoralising creators, only the person who registered a dislike on a comment will be able to see that they have done so.

To further streamline finding and using the plethora of built-in safety tools offered, TikTok is experimenting with safety reminders that will guide creators to comment filtering and bulk block and delete options. The reminders will be displayed to creators whose videos appear to be receiving a high proportion of negative comments.

In parallel the platform will continue to remove comments that violate its stringent community guidelines, building on the already available tools such as the ability to filter comments on content, delete, and report multiple comments at once.