Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey pays heartfelt tribute to 'soulmate' with a personalised clip

Kelsey Parker paid a heart-touching tribute to her soulmate Tom Parker as she donned a personalised hair pain with his name on it to his funeral, held at Petts Wood on Wednesday.



The mother-of-two, 32, joined her family, friends, and fans to say their final goodbye to the singer who tragically died aged 33 last month after a battle with brain cancer.



In memory of Tom, Kelsey wore his silver wedding ring as well as a personalised gold clip in her hair which had his name written in silver gems. The couple married in 2018 and have two children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.



After the service, Kelsey broke down in tears as she laid a white rose on Tom's coffin and said goodbye. During his funeral, Kelsey's tribute to Tom was also played to the congregation in a pre-recorded message.



She said how "if love could have saved you, you would have lived forever" as she thanked him for being her "soulmate".

Kelsey said: "Nineteen-year-old me met him in a nightclub. I saw him and said 'oh my God, I love him'.