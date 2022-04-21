Tony Awards issue ‘no slap’ warning to stars after Oscars slapgate

Following Will Smith’s shocking onstage slap at the 2022 Oscars event, the Tony Awards have issued a "strict no violence policy" to the attendees ahead of the ceremony.

The warning was issued in the FAQ section of a letter sent out by the productions to attendees of the 75th Annual Tony Awards show, which is scheduled to take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall.

"In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately," the letter said.

The letter also outlined a number of other rules, including the event's dress code and its Covid-19 policy, which requires guests to be fully vaccinated in order to attend.

The ‘no violence’ warning comes weeks after the Smith sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the world after slapping the comedian Chris Rock onstage during the live 94th Academy Awards on March 27 over a joke about his wife's shaved head.

Despite the shocking slap, the 54-year-old Pursuit of Happyness actor was allowed to remain at the event and went on to win the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in King Richard.