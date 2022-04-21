 
close
Thursday April 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Michael Douglas celebrates daughter Carys Zeta’s 19th Birthday with a heartfelt wish

Michael Douglas showers love on daughter Carys Zeta on her 19th Birthday

By Web Desk
April 21, 2022
Michael Douglas celebrates daughter Carys Zeta’s 19th Birthday with a heartfelt wish
Michael Douglas celebrates daughter Carys Zeta’s 19th Birthday with a heartfelt wish  

Michael Douglas  celebrated  his  daughter  Carys Zeta's 19th birthday with a heartwarming voice message.

Taking to Instagram, the Fatal Attraction actor shared a gorgeous snap of his daughter with a beautiful wish.

“Happy birthday my Carys Zeta!” the actor can be heard saying in the voice memo.

He added, “It’s your old man! Beaming about you, so proud of you and wishing you a great new year!”

“It’s going to be fabulous and you’re the best. I love you!” Michael concluded his message.

In the picture, the 19-year-old birthday girls looks ravishing with a white coat on and had her perfect brown hair falls on her shoulder.

Carys gushed over her father in the comment section as she expressed her gratitude for the heartfelt tribute.

She wrote, “Thank you so much Dadda! You are the most wonderful father and inspiration on the world.”

“Thank you for all you do for me I love you so much,” Carys added.

Michael’s wife and mother of Carys, Catherine Zeta-Jones, dropped hearts as she commented, “Love,” on the photo.  