Michael Douglas celebrates daughter Carys Zeta’s 19th Birthday with a heartfelt wish

Michael Douglas celebrated his daughter Carys Zeta's 19th birthday with a heartwarming voice message.

Taking to Instagram, the Fatal Attraction actor shared a gorgeous snap of his daughter with a beautiful wish.

“Happy birthday my Carys Zeta!” the actor can be heard saying in the voice memo.

He added, “It’s your old man! Beaming about you, so proud of you and wishing you a great new year!”

“It’s going to be fabulous and you’re the best. I love you!” Michael concluded his message.

In the picture, the 19-year-old birthday girls looks ravishing with a white coat on and had her perfect brown hair falls on her shoulder.

Carys gushed over her father in the comment section as she expressed her gratitude for the heartfelt tribute.



She wrote, “Thank you so much Dadda! You are the most wonderful father and inspiration on the world.”

“Thank you for all you do for me I love you so much,” Carys added.

Michael’s wife and mother of Carys, Catherine Zeta-Jones, dropped hearts as she commented, “Love,” on the photo.