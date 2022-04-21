Michelle Obama shares major update on daughters' love-life

Michelle Obama shared a major update about her daughters Malia and Sasha's love life, revealing the girls have boyfriends.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former first lady of the USA talked about her and Barack Obama’s daughter living with them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time. Because being with them as adults, it's fun!" she told the famed talk show host, 64. "I love them at every age."

Gushing over the girls, Michelle said that her daughters are “just amazing young women.’

"They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home," the Becoming author shared.

"Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she revealed.

Michelle also talked about raising her girls, saying, “I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us.

Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20

"She said, 'I'm not raising babies, I'm raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls."

"I mean, they wouldn't always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive," she explained.

"They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that."