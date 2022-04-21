Prince Harry issued dire warning after balcony invitation: ‘Comes with conditions’

Royal experts issue a dire warning to Prince Harry about incoming ‘tests,’ following Queen Elizabeth’s balcony invitation.
This warning has been issued by royal commentator and editor Katie Nicholl.
According to Express UK, she began by noting Prince Harry’s efforts to return to the royal fold and quipped, “he wants to move on.”
She also explained that wanting “to be there at the Palace Jubilee balcony appearance comes with a caveat.”
She also warned, “The more Harry blabs on TV, the less likely it is that he is going to be back into the fold.”
Before concluding she also noted the ‘tests’ Prince Harry will probably have to hop through to gain back the Royal Family’s trust, after years of tiffs.
