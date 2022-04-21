Prince Harry ridiculed over ‘cheap’ security bid’: ‘He can pay now!’

File Footage

Prince Harry accused of making a ‘cheap’ bid on security when he ‘can actually pay for it’ himself.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Hugo Vickers in his interview with Good Morning Britain.

There he claimed, “Security, by the way, is nothing to do with the Royal Family, it's Scotland Yard who decides who has security.”

“And if he's making so much money as we keep hearing, he can actually pay for his own security like a lot of people do.”

This claim comes just a month after Prince Harry began tiff with Home Office over his security bid.

Mr Vickers also noted how the presence of ‘such a large’ number of royals would automatically offer Prince Harry and his family ‘ample’ amounts of protection he seeks.

“If he's at Windsor, Frogmore, he would be well protected – there's a lot of security at Windsor.”

“In fact, if you were to come out along the Thames, you'd think you could just land and walk up to the castle but before you'd even have the drips come off you, you would be detected.”

Before concluding he added, “And if he were with the Royal Family in London, of course, they would all have protection. So I don't know what he's talking about.”