Kim Kardashian and family mocked over unflattering courtroom sketches

Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloe and Kylie, as well as momager Kris Jenner, have now become a talking point online due to some unflattering courtroom sketches after Jury selection began Blac Chyna's $108million lawsuit against them.



The Kardashians' fans reacted to the sketches that were released, commenting on Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris looking unrecognizable, with one wrote: 'The court sketches from the Blac Chyna court case are brutal.'



'The courtroom sketch artist is clearly NOT a Kardashian fan,' one person added, writing: 'These ugly depictions of Kim, Khloe, and Kylie are hysterical and speak to how they have deformed themselves in a very unattractive way. Good on Kris though. She looks good!'

'Kim is going to sue the hell out of this court room sketch artist,' another Twitter user joked, while one person remarked that the artist must 'hate' Kylie for her harsh representation in the sketch.

