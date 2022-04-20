Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Roblox click baiting her tape gets game banned

Kim Kardashian’s reaction to a Roblox game advertising her infamous sex tape has gotten the game

Kim Kardashian’s emotional reaction to seeing a Roblox game advertising her infamous sex tape has reportedly gotten the game and its developer banned from the online gaming platform, reported Games Industry.

The said game was exposed in a new episode of the Kardashians’ Hulu reality series, in which Kim notices the ad for the game while her son Saint plays a game on Roblox. The ad claimed that the game contained the 2007 tape.

Roblox was quick to act after the clip from the reality show went viral and said: “The referenced video was never available on [its] platform.”

It has also since taken the game down and banned the developer, confirmed Polygon.

A Roblox spokesperson was also quoted saying: “We have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules.”

The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform,” the spokesman continued.

He added: “We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.”