Anil Kapoor says he admires the fearlessness of his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor praised his son’s fearlessness as he talked about sharing screen space with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in AK vs AK and now in Thar in a recent media interaction.

On the trailer launch of his upcoming crime thriller, the Mr. India actor was asked how he felt working with his son to which Anil said that while the nervousness was there, the ice between the two had already broken during their first film.

The 65-year-old veteran actor said, "The tentativeness and anxiousness was there when we started AK vs AK. Harsh had a long monologue in the film and I had never done that in my career. But when Harsh finished the shot - Vikram Motwane and Anurag Kashyap have always been critical yet encouraging for him - Anurag clapped, and Vikram hugged him.”

“So, there I saw what he is capable of. People have this wrong impression of him that he is introvert and serious. When I saw him do that scene which was so funny, I was happy that media, critics and everybody praised his work and loved what he did. So, I feel happy and proud," Anil added.

The actor then admitted that if were in Harsh’s place, he would have never agreed for a small role in the film with his father as lead saying, “Main bolta father ka role do (I would have asked for the father’s role). This is the way the younger generation works. They are so fearless, at least he is. And I really admire that about him, and am really proud.”

The father - son starrer Thar will be released on Netflix on May 6th, 2022.

