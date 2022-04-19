Queen Elizabeth spent Easter with Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth missed the annual Easter Sunday service, however, was paid a visit by Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice and her family.



It was reported by OK! Magazine that the 95-year-old Queen was visited by Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their daughter Sienna and Edoardo’s son Wolfie on Easter day at Windsor Castle.

The visit meant that Beatrice and Edoardo’s seven-month-old daughter Sienna marked her first Easter with her great grandmother.

It is well-known that Beatrice shares a close bond with Queen Elizabeth, who she once called her role model in life alongside her mother Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew.

Beatrice and the Queen are said to be so close that the monarch even gifted Beatrice her wedding tiara to wear on her wedding to Edoardo.

The Queen notably missed the Easter service, where Prince Charles and Camilla stepped up for her, due to her increasing health struggles.