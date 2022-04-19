Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit ‘worried’ Prince Charles

File Footage

Prince Charles is reportedly not too thrilled with his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempt at making a return to public life in the UK with their secret visit to the royal family last week, reported The Sun.



Royal insiders reportedly believe that Harry and Meghan reaching out after snubbing Prince Philip’s memorial was a last-ditch effort to secure an invite to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

In fact, one source claimed that Prince Charles is also worried about the Sussexes overshadowing his mother’s Jubilee celebrations.

Talking to The Sun, a royal insider said: “Charles wants the Platinum Jubilee to focus only on the Queen.”

The source added: “Many are disappointed that Andrew overshadowed Prince Philip's thanksgiving service and don't want the Meghan and Harry circus to hijack the Jubilee.”

“This is the Queen's show and should be about her and her 70 years of service rather than Meghan's fashion, the kids and Harry. They don't want it to become the Harry and Meghan show. Charles and all the family are agreed on that,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are said to already have been invited to the Jubilee celebrations but have yet to confirm their attendance at the celebrations.