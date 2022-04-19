Camilla understood Princess Diana's pain after marrying Prince Charles

Camilla Parker understood Princess Diana's feelings right after she married into the royal family.

The Princess consort, who has been given a go-ahead to become Charles' Queen, struggled to overcome her former habits as a commoner.

Speaking on the latest episode of Royally US, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross discussed Camilla's early life in the monarchy.

Ms Garibaldi said: "She [Tina Brown] talks about how Camilla actually had a hard time adjusting to royal life and Charles' schedule"

Quoting Tina Brown, she said: Punctuality had never been Camilla's strong suit but Charles expected her to be ready for engagments at his own regimented pace".

"When she [Camilla] asked him where they were going he would snap 'haven't you read the brief?".

"One of Camilla's friends at the time told me that she had even started to feel some empathy with Diana's manifold discontents".

Ms Garibaldi said: "It's interesting, I would imagine that adjusting to royal life is not easy, and this one ran in Charles' blood from day one".

She continued: "I'm sure he [Charles] probably just automatically assumed people would kind of pick up on it right away"

"I imagine that it's really different to go from sort of, you know, your other half's partner and fiancé and then wife to, all of a sudden, being his business partner in a way".

Ms Brown also wrote in her book: "The ambivalence of her position was becoming untenable. For a while, she had thought there was an upside to not being Charles's wife.

"She had always hated flying, speaking in public, dressing up and getting press attention. She had never had a calendar filled with things she didn't want to do, which essentially defines the royal way of life."