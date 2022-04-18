Queen Elizabeth to make 'limited' appearances as health worsens

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth is expected to appear less in public as she continues to struggle with her health and increasing mobility issues, with a royal insider claiming that the monarch might only appear in public if her health allows on the day of.

Royal sources have said that the 95-year-old monarch’s battle with COVID earlier this year has left her ‘exhausted’, meaning that her attendance at royal events will be a ‘bonus’ and not ‘guaranteed’.

An insider told The Mail on Sunday: “The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.”

The source added: “If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal Family.”

The comments come after the Queen pulled out of a number of important royal engagements this year due to her health issues. Her last appearance was on March 29 at her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The Queen most recently pulled out of the annual Easter Sunday Service in Windsor, just days after she missed the Royal Maundy Service on Thursday for the first time in 52 years.