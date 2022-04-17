 
Sunday April 17, 2022
Entertainment

Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to headline at Coachella: 'I'm not Beyoncé'

Billie Eilish made histiry with recent performance at Coachella 2022

By Web Desk
April 17, 2022

Billie Eilish  has become the youngest artist in history to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Bad Guy hitmaker hit the stage of the star-studded event in California on April 16, bringing two big surprised to the hyped-up crowd.

As per reports, the 20-year-old told the attendees, “I should not be headlining this (expletive)!"

"But I'm so (expletive) grateful that I'm here and that you guys are all here. This is such a dream come true,” Eilish said according to E! News.

The Grammy-winning singer reportedly staged a stunning performance with her songs When The Party’s Over, Everything I Wanted and Happier Than Ever.

Moreover, Khali also joined her on the stage to rejoice fans with a Lovely performance.

“Thank you, Coachella! I'm sorry I'm not Beyoncé. I love you, goodnight,” she said while wrapping up her performance.