Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to headline at Coachella: 'I'm not Beyoncé'

Billie Eilish has become the youngest artist in history to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The Bad Guy hitmaker hit the stage of the star-studded event in California on April 16, bringing two big surprised to the hyped-up crowd.
As per reports, the 20-year-old told the attendees, “I should not be headlining this (expletive)!"
"But I'm so (expletive) grateful that I'm here and that you guys are all here. This is such a dream come true,” Eilish said according to E! News.
The Grammy-winning singer reportedly staged a stunning performance with her songs When The Party’s Over, Everything I Wanted and Happier Than Ever.
Moreover, Khali also joined her on the stage to rejoice fans with a Lovely performance.
“Thank you, Coachella! I'm sorry I'm not Beyoncé. I love you, goodnight,” she said while wrapping up her performance.
