Billie Eilish clicks picture with giant replica of her new fragrance ahead 2022 Coachella

Pop music icon Billie Eilish has become the youngest headliner performer at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Before setting the stage on fire, the Oscar-winning singer, 20, decided to promote her new fragrance Eilish by Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum in California.

The Ocean Eyes crooner took to her Instagram on Saturday and dropped a gorgeous picture of herself with the giant replica of her new fragrance. The perfume promotions hyped her fans for both the perfume and her set later in the evening.

In the shared picture, Eilish was seen sitting on the bottom portion of the golden bust of her fragrance. She opted for a cool and comfy look including black sweatpants and a white button-down shirt.

She paired white sneakers with her casual look. 'Eilish @coachella,' she simply captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning star performed at the music festival on the evening of April 16. "I should not be headlining this [expletive]!" Eilish told the crowd.

"But I'm so [expletive] grateful that I'm here and that you guys are all here. This is such a dream come true," she said.

During her set, the Bad Guy singer performed on tracks including When The Party's Over, Everything I Wanted and Happier Than Ever.