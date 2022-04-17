Kris Jenner slams online bullies: ‘These people are unhappy in their lives’

Kris Jenner didn’t let the online bullies get away with their hateful comments as she slammed the negativity on social media.

During her conversation with Stellar Magazine, the 66-year-old momager recently revealed that she advised her kids to stay offline while launching Keeping Up With The Kardashians 15 years ago.

“The first thing I said to them when we started our show 15 years ago was, ‘Don’t go online. Don’t read the negativity,'" Jenner said.

Clapping back at inline trolls, the reality TV star said, “These are people who are obviously very unhappy in their own lives when they’re going online, saying ugly things."

“My grandmother used to always say, ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,'" she continued.

"Those people, being bullies online, is always so shocking to me — that people have the desire to go criticize other people and sit behind the keyboard,” Jenner added.