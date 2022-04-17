Donny Osmond surprises Jennifer Garner with special cake on her 50th birthday

Jennifer Garner turned 50 today on April 17. Before marking the big day, the 13 Going to 30 star shared a glimpse into the pre-birthday surprise, she received from her childhood idol, legendary singer Donny Osmond.

On Friday, the Yes Day actress shared a clip on Instagram, in which she was seen awestruck as she watched a personalized e-card birthday wish recorded by Osmond, 64, in which he wished her a happy birthday and sings a song.

While, Garner, who was totally in awe watching Osmond singing to her for her special day, was surprised to see Osmond appearing in person to complete the song.

The surprising moment caused Garner to cover up her face before she immediately stood up and hugged her childhood crush. Osmond also presented her with a cake that reads ‘13 going on 50.’

"My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off," she captioned the adorable video.

"He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny. Hi, @marieosmond. I hope to meet you someday, Debbie. ," Garner added to his sister Marie Osmond.