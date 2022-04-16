Cillian Murphy reveals he moved back to Ireland for THIS reason

File Footage

Cillian Murphy revealed he moved back to Ireland with family because his kids had developed 'posh English accents' in a recent interview.

During an interview with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the Peaky Blinders actor said he and wife Yvonne McGuinness wanted their kids to be Irish so they decided to leave London after spending more than a decade there.

The actor stated, “We wanted the kids to be Irish. They were sort of at that age where they were pre-teens and had very posh English accents and I wasn't appreciating that too much! So we decided to come back.”

“We were in London for 14 years, both our kids were born there and we only came back to Dublin in 2015,” the 45-year-old star added.

Murphy continued, “It's kind of an Irish story to move away, do your thing and come home, that seems to be a common narrative for Irish people.”

The actor then went on to share another reason for taking this decision, “And you know, our parents are at a certain age. It was just a nice time to come home.”

“I love visiting and I love the food and I do love the weather,” he concluded. “I don’t know, I just feel European, I just feel Irish. I’d feel like a bit of an interloper if I lived in California, I couldn’t envisage living there permanently.”

Murphy married his longtime girlfriend McGuinness in 2004. The couple shares two sons together, Malachy, 16, and Aran, 14.



