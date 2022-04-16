Dua Lipa is a pure glam vibe in THIS plunging pink catsuit

Dua Lipa wowed fans with her chic appearance at the AO Arena in Manchester as part of her Future Nostalgia World Tour.



The New Rules singer, who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping gorgeous fashion statements, aced the neon pink fitted catsuit with a floral pattern and a plunging neckline to perform.

The 26-year-old also donned a pair of matching gloves and added a few inches to her stature with some high-heeled boots in the same colour.

However, the star wore lashings of make-up to highlight her beautiful facial features and confidently strutted across the stage as she entertained the crowd.

Taking to her Instagram Stories before the show, she shared some snaps of herself in a sultry avatar.

It comes after it emerged Dua and Katy Perry are waiting for their schedules to align to record a duet.