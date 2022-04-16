Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reveal switching to retro phones for smartphone-free wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz revealed that the couple switched to retro flip mobile phones to keep their star-studded lavish wedding a smartphone-free event.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Transformers actor posted a photo of two vintage phones and wrote, “Our wedding phones and the only two personal pics we took.”

Guests coming to the celebrity wedding were requested to not post any pictures on social media from the event, held at Palm Beach, Miami, Florida.

Daily Mail reported at the time, “It's a nice event, not too big, it will be black tie.”

“There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share pictures of the bride and groom as they have an exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put pictures up on their website,” a source told the outlet.

“Lots of the guests are bringing their own hair and make-up artists — it's that sort of event,” the insider added.