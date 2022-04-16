Princess Eugenie played important role in Prince Harry, Queen reunion

Princess Eugenie had a significant role in reuniting Harry and Queen, claims expert.

While analysing Meghan and Harry's recent Windsor visit, royal expert Richard Kay notes the trip has been significant for the couple's 'longterm status' in the family.

However, a member inside who helped encourage and support the Sussex return was none other than Prince Andrew's daughter and Harry's best friend, Princess Eugenie.

"This was no last minute visit and had to take account of the Queen’s recent bout of ill-health, which included contracting Covid in February," Richard begins.

"It was also the first time Meghan had seen any of her royal in-laws since March 2020. Intriguingly it involved a fifth member of the Royal Family who was not present at either meeting – Princess Eugenie," he notes.

Princess Eugenie is currently living in Frogmore Cottage, former home of Harry and Meghan. This indicates that the couple spent the night at their cousin's ahead of meeting the Queen.

"The princess who is temporarily living in her cousin’s Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, is thought to have played an ‘encouraging’ role behind the scenes.

"She is Harry’s closest royal ally – she and Jack visited the Sussexes in California earlier this year – and is also close to the Queen," concluded Richard.