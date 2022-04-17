Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire: ‘Using Queen for commercial gain!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions behind secret UK trip have been called out and the couple has also been accused for ‘using’ her for commercial gain.

Royal expert Angela Levin issued this allegation and simultaneously called the couple out on their alleged use.

She admitted to The Sun, “I'm not sure that it is, I think you have to be very careful not to jump to conclusions. I think the Queen and Prince Charles have missed them hugely and therefore they could wrap them around their little fingers and use them for commercial use as they have done before.”

“I think it's something to do with not turning up at Prince Philip's memorial service and finding out what the reaction to that was, it was very bad, and they can't afford to lose that publicity.”

“They are off to Holland today but most unusually the king and queen have not invited [Harry and Meghan] for dinner. They were there at [Prince Philip's] memorial service and I think they are saying something very loud, very quietly.”

“I think it is all a plot, we don't know if they have cameras in their pocket and also it will maybe give a boost to their documentary about the Invictus Games.”