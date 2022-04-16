Prince Harry receives gift from team Australia for moving to California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines after they arrived in The Hague for Invictus Games 2022. The royal couple also stopped by to meet Queen Elizabeth before arriving in the Netherlands.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in the US after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple moved to California along with their son Archie and welcomed their daughter last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Netherlands for Invictus Games. They arrived in the Hague after meeting Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

When Prince Harry welcomed Invictus Games Team Australia on Friday, the official Twitter account of the team referred to the royal couple's stay in US with a kind gesture.

The team shared a couple of picture with Harry and wrote, "Now that the Duke of Sussex is living in California, Team Australia thought it appropriate to continue the tradition of gifting stunning new budgie smugglers to the Duke."