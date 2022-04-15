Disha Patani celebrates as she surpasses 50 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood diva Disha Patani reached a big milestone as she has surpassed 50 million followers on Instagram.



Taking to photo-video sharing app, the Malang actor celebrated her achievement by sharing her gorgeous pictures and left her admirers swooning over her glam look.



Giving off vintage vibes the Radhe actor wrote, “50 million. Last one I promise.”



In the picture, Disha was spotted wearing a sparkly pink top paired with some Jewellery and sleek locks, gazing into the camera.

As soon as her pictures was up on the platform, her best friend and Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff slid to the comments section and showered wishes over the 29-year-old actor.