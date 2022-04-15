Nicolas Cage shares his excitement to be a dad again: ‘I miss singing lullabies’

Nicolas Cage is thrilled to be a father again as the actor's sons are all grown up and now he misses ‘singing lullabies’ to his children.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, the Pig actor shared his excitement on the upcoming addition in his family while promoting his film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The actor told the news outlet, “I’m extremely excited.”

“My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store,” the 58-year-old star added. “I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair.”

Cage concluded, “I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”

The actor is father to two sons Weston Coppola Cage and Kal-El Coppola Cage from his previous relationships. Now, his wife Riko Shibata is expecting the couple’s first baby.

Cage married his fifth wife Shibata, who he shares an age gap of 30 years, on February 2021