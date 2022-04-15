Elon Musk advises Johnny Depp, Amber heard to ‘move on' in resurfaced interview

Elon Musk’s stance on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing million-dollar defamation battle is garnering massive attention as the world’s richest man’s 2020 interview has resurfaced.

Musk was dragged into the lawsuit when a testimony suggested that he have had a threesome with Heard and Cara Delevingne back in 2016.

He was also accused of dating Heard whilst she was married to Depp.

However, the Space X founder denied the claims and asked the former couple to ‘bury the hatchet and move on'.

“Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this,” Musk told Page Six at the time.

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing.

“I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!” he added.

Talking about the infamous lawsuit, Musk said, “I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on.”

“Life is too short for such extended negativity,” he continued. “Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”