Machine Gun Kelly teases poster of his directorial feature ‘Good Mourning’

Musician and rapper Machine Gun Kelly is currently gearing up for his directorial debut.

The Mainstream Sellout star, who has turned director – alongside Mod Sun and writer for the upcoming feature titled, Good Mourning, has dropped the poster of his latest venture on his social media.

The forthcoming comedy is a star-studded affair featuring singers and actors, including MGK’s fiancé Megan Fox, Becky G, BFF Pete Davidson, and more.

The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the poster with the caption, "'Good Mourning' in theaters soon!! drop a if you want us to drop the trailer…"

The post also featured some behind-the-scenes content, including a selfie in a t-shirt printed with the title and a video of himself and Sun, 35, playing with a giant cannabis joint that featured a face.

MGK, 31, also announced on his Instagram Story that the trailer will be released on April 20. Good Mourning’s logline reads, "When life hits a new low reach for a new high."

Meanwhile, MGK was recently spotted with his fiancé Fox on the red carpet of the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards.