Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cost themselves’ royal welcome abroad with memorial snub

Royal experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cost themselves a royal welcome abroad after the decision to snub Prince Philip’s memorial.

This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Angela Levin.

She made the admission in a candid interview with The Sun and was quoted saying, “Any decent human being would have been absolutely shocked by Harry’s paltry excuse for not attending the memorial service for Prince Philip.”

This is in reference to the Dutch royal family who witnessed the Sussexes absence during Prince Philip's memorial service in the UK.

Ms Levin admitted, “The Dutch royals would have seen how he’s treated his family and I do not believe they will make any effort beyond the minimum.”

Before concluding she also added, “They will have seen how upset Catherine and William have been and how very diminished the Queen has looked since her husband’s passing.”