Prince Andrew utilised 200 acre golf course for watching adult films

Prince Andrew is being exposed only a few months after his infamous sex scandal.

Royal expert and author Tina Brown in her upcoming book 'The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil' shares how the 62-year-old enjoyed watching adult content.

Quoting an incident, Ms Brown revealed that Andrew spent a number of days locked in a golf course so that he could indulge in adult movies. The details have been spilt by property owner Lee Annenberg

Ms Brown wrote: "I am told that former US ambassador to the UK Walter Annenberg’s wife, Lee, was appalled when the Duke made a private visit in 1993 to Sunnylands, their magnificent Palm Springs estate in California, and holed up in his bedroom for two days, apparently watching porn on cable TV."

The incident took place a year after Andrew parted ways fro wife Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew recently paid accuser Virginia Giuffre a whopping amount of 12 million in a bid to get out of her sexual assault allegations. Ms Giuffre confessed she was trafficked to the Duke by Jeffrey Epstein at a tender age of 17.