Nicola Peltz shows off her new diamond ring after marriage with Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz has spotted with new diamond ring after her lavish wedding to Brooklyn Beckham's wife last week.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife has already upgraded her engagement ring - which reportedly cost a mere £250,000 - just days after the pair tied the knot.



The two were never going to do married life by halves, after enjoying a £3 million wedding celebration at a £76 million ocean-front villa.

To demonstrate her love of the finest things, the newly wed 27-year-old is sporting a glamorous new accessory on her ring finger - and showing off its sparkles in footage published to her Instagram Stories.

The emerald cut style has also been popular as an engagement ring among celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney's wife Amal.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law also recently wore a pearl and crystal necklace in a photo in which she looked remarkably like fellow heiress Paris Hilton in her younger years.

