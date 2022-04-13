Princess Charlotte, Prince George spotted skiing on snowy vacation with parents

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spotted vacationing in the French Alps with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reported Hello magazine.



The royal horde was spotted by other vacationers present, with various Twitter and Instagram users confirming that Kate and William were seen hitting the slopes at the luxe French resort of Courchevel with their kids.

In fact, one royal watchdog also reported that Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, might also have been part of the family vacation.

The sightings are not much of a surprise; Prince George and Princess Charlotte are off on holidays from Thomas’s Battersea while Prince Louis also enjoys a break from Wilcocks Nursery School.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also needed some rest after a whirlwind tour of the Caribbean in March followed by an appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29.

The trip also marks yet another instance of Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoying ski slopes; they first visited Courchevel in 2016.