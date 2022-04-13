Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will spend 15 days performing post marriage rituals: report

The much awaited nupitals of Bollywood’s lovebirds, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is just around the corner as their wedding festivities have already begun from today.

While several celebrities and the bride and groom’s families were papped outside the Brahmāstra actor’s home Vastu, a new reports gives an insight to what the lovebirds will be doing after getting married.

As per the report, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and her beau will be taking a 15 day break after their wedding festivities for post marriage rituals.

An insider told Bollywoodlife, "Alia and Ranbir are all set to embark on this new journey of their life. The couple will be talking about a 15-day break for their wedding as there are a lot of rituals that they will have to do post marriage.”

“From Chaunka chardhana to everything, as a Punjabi bride, after their wedding, Alia will have to do all the rituals that a Kapoor bahu has to do," the insider continued.

The source added, "Going by the Punjabi tradition, bride and groom stay in one room for four days and there is a puja that they have to do every morning and on the fourth day, they take a bath and sit on a Satya Narayan puja and after that groom puts a red colour sindoor on the bride and takes a promise of forever.”

“It seems like Ranbir and Alia might do all the tradition that happens in their culture,” the source concluded. “Neetu Kapoor is very particular about all the rituals and she cannot wait to welcome her bahu home."