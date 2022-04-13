Prince Harry 'tragic' need to snub Camilla Parker in memoir mocked

Prince Harry is being bashed for his upcoming memoir and a potential snub to Camilla Parker.
Royal expert Angela Levin tells Sky News: "Their behaviour keeps going downhill.
"The fact that it was suspected yesterday that Prince Harry was really going to go for Charles and Camilla.
"We're all bored of that, we just want to say move on and try and enjoy your life not on and on endlessly about how badly you were treated.
"It's just tragically sad and nothing like the Harry I knew.
"It's quite painful to watch actually, you want to shake him and say, 'Don't you see what you're doing?'
"We've all had enough of it. Be positive and show us a very happy man because you got exactly what you wanted and loads of money."
Harry is set to release his memoir later in 2022. According to Penguin Random House, Harry will “share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.
While announcing the book, Harry ensured that people knew that "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."
He added: "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”
