Queen’s death will make Prince Harry say ‘enough’ and return: Expert

Prince Harry will be forced to return to the UK when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, passes away, royal expert Tina Brown has said.

Brown’s comments came during her recent interview with The Telegraph, during which she made many claims, including that Harry was ‘emotionally needy’ and completely dependent on his wife Meghan Markle.

In the same vein, Brown claimed that Harry’s wake-up call might eventually come when the monarch dies; Harry was a no-show at his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29.

Brown remarked: “My feeling is that when the Queen dies it’s going to be so seismic that it will really make everyone say, ‘Enough, enough! We must only think about the monarchy and what’s important.’”

“I think Harry will very much want to come home at that point. He will not want to be sitting there in Montecito when the whole of the UK is in mourning,” she added.

Brown further commented: “I think he will feel enormously left out and sorrowful if he can’t play a part in that and I think it will behove Charles and William to use that moment to get him back.”



