Kendall Jenner says Mom Kris keeps nagging her about planning a baby

Kendall Jenner has spoken about her mother Kris Jenner who keeps pressurize her to have a baby.



The reality star and model, 26, appeared with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters for a video interview with E! News' Daily Pop that dropped Monday to promote the April 14 debut of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

During the conversation, Kendall — who remains the only sister out of her siblings to not have a child of her own — said her mother Kris, 66, has been asking her when she'll become a parent.

"One hundred percent my mom," Kendall said when asked who is putting the pressure on the most.

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'" the 818 Tequila owner continued.

"Just your friendly reminder!" Kris said jokingly.

In the clip, Kendall's younger sister Kylie Jenner — who just welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott — also said she'd love to see her older sister become a mom.

Kendall, who enjoys playing aunt to her ten nieces and nephews, has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since the summer of 2020.

Last November, Booker, 25, wished his girlfriend a happy 26th birthday with a sweet gallery of photos and a romantic message on his Instagram Story.