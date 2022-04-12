Priyanka Chopra drops a childhood picture to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday

Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane as she shared a childhood picture with her maternal grandmother, celebrating her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actor dropped an adorable photo of herself with her mother Madhu Chopra, grandmother and a friend.

The 39-year-old star captioned the picture, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday.”

“She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers," Priyanka continued. “She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.”

The actor added, “I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani.”

Priyanka then tagged her friend writing, “Priyam Mathur looking most adorable as always!”

“PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts?” Priyanka asked jokingly as she concluded her post.

Recently, the star had a break from acting as she spent her weekend with her gal pals and dogs. Priyanka kept her followers entertained with glimpses of her outing.

