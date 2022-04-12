Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kept their engagement quiet for few days: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly kept their big engagement news to themselves for a few days before letting the world know.



On Friday, the 52-year-old singer/actress revealed that she and Affleck are engaged, sharing the news in her JLo newsletter.

A source told People that the pair waited "a few days" before breaking the happy news.



"They got engaged recently. They wanted to keep it quiet for a few days before announcing."



"Jennifer loves her ring," the insider adds. "Ben makes her incredibly happy. They are not talking about a wedding yet, though."

Jennifer Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, 49, shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.