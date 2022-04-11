Kim Kardashian gets support from Tyra Banks amid SKIMS photoshop allegations

Model and TV personality Tyra Banks spoke in support of her colleague and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian amid the recent SKIMS photoshoot allegations.

During an interview with the Today show, earlier this week, Banks, 48, shut down netizens claims, who criticized Kim’s latest SKIMS campaign for allegedly photoshopping Banks’ body to appear slimmer.

The Dancing With the Stars host said, “this is something I’ve been talking about for decades. So, me curvier, me [expletive] near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering.”

Banks also expressed gratitude towards Kardashian, who convinced her to come out of retirement for the campaign. “She said that that gave her self-esteem for her body. So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this!’”

Kardashian, 41, also added, “We just had an honest heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear what the brand stands for, why I started the brand — and I’m just all about supporting women.”

SKIMS’ new ‘Icons’ campaign also featured Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio ,and Candice, Swanepoel. The designer tag has not yet publicly commented on the Photoshop allegations.