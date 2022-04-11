Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’ by Piers Morgan’s wife

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s latest attacker is Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden, a British journalist who is just as against the Duchess of Sussex as her husband.

Walden’s comments came while talking to Dan Wootton for GB News from her Los Angeles home.

According to the journalist and royal commentator, who is also wife to Piers Morgan, Markle has lost the support of her Hollywood pals due to her fallout from the Royal family.

Not just that, but Walden slammed Markle for trying to trademark the word ‘archetypes’ for her upcoming Spotify podcast.

Walden said: “Her (Markle’s) plan is just so archetypal of her narcissism, the idea that you can own a word…”

She went as far as to suggest that the ‘only words that Markle should be trademarking’ are the words ‘arrogant, entitled, and preposterous’ because “all of those things are uniquely her.”



