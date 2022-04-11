Prince Philip's last words were a joke about his age, Prince Charles reveals

File Footage

Prince Philip went out with one last joke, according to his eldest son Prince Charles, who shared his last conversation with his father in a new interview with BBC.



Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last year on April 9 aged 99, was known for his quick wit and penchant for jokes, and naturally, lobbed one last joke at the son Prince Charles just hours before passing away.

Charles recalled his late father’s last joke in an interview with the BBC for a documentary that is set to showcase and celebrate Philip’s life.

According to Prince Charles, he last talked to Philip over the phone and discussed with him plans for his 100th birthday, which ultimately, he couldn’t celebrate.

Sharing that he knew his father wasn’t very excited for his upcoming centenary, Charles recalled that the family had been discussing the birthday plans regardless.

Because Prince Philip, at age 99, was short of hearing, Charles had to repeat: “We're talking about your birthday! And whether there's going to be a reception!”

To this, Prince Philip reportedly replied: “Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?”

Charles then chimed in: “I told him: 'I knew you'd say that!'"

Despite Philip ultimately proving to be right, the memory serves as a good one for Charles, he said.