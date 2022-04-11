David Beckham treats newlywed Brooklyn and Nicola to £350k Jaguar present

David Beckham is flaunting his fortune as the former English footballer bought an electric 1954 Jaguar for son Brooklyn Beckham at his wedding to Nicola Peltz.
As the 23-year-old chef tied the knot to his then-fiancée in a £3 million palm beach wedding, Beckham couldn’t hold back himself from showering love over the couple and treated the lovebirds as a classy gift.
To by The Mirror reports, the XK140 by Lunaz costs around £350,000 and “It's thought that dad David gave the newlyweds the outstanding model as their wedding present on Saturday,” shared the outlet.
The 46-year-old Manchester United alum was seen driving the fancy ride to the venue along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
However, as the reports suggest, the keys to luxury four wheels were given to the groom on his special day.
The vintage light blue car is said to be similar to the one which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove for their nuptial's day in Windsor.
