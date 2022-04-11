Victoria Beckham welcomes daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz in Beckham family

British singer and songwriter Victoria Beckham has welcomed newlywed daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz in Beckham family with love.
Victoria and her husband David Beckham showered love and congratulated their son Brooklyn and his new bride Nicola Peltz on their wedding.
Victoria turned to Instagram and shared first sweet photo of her son with Nicola from their wedding to congratulate them.
She said, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham.”
Victoria also welcomed her daughter-in-law in the Beckham family, saying “Welcome to the family” followed by numerous heart emoticons.
Commenting on the post, Nicola said “Thank you”.
David also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted an adorable photo with his sons from the wedding.
He said, “My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side @brooklynbeckham.”
