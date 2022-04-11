Kate Middleton and Prince William warned of social media fury

Royal Family's much-adored couple Prince William and Kate Middleton have been sent a warning over a major "off-limits" area when it comes to their social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are increasingly using Instagram to "control" their own "narrative", a pop culture expert Nick Ede told Express.co.uk.

The expert urged the royal couple to be "very careful" as there are several things that will be "off-limits" - including politics, personal opinions and sponsored posts.



He added: "I think things like politics obviously, and any sort of private opinion will be off-limits. I think anything that's seen as an endorsement - they have to be very careful. If it is something like the Olympic games or things that have been sponsored. They can't be seen to be promoting something that has been sponsored."

This comes in the wake of Kate and William's challenging tour of the Caribbean, where they faced growing calls for the Queen to be replaced as head of state.

Ede said that social media is "strong strategic way of communicating", which will increasingly come in handy as the couple "get nearer to becoming a king and queen". it will help William and Kate "stay relevant", especially as the Royal Family gets smaller and increasing questions are being asked about the future of the monarchy.