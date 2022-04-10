David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn heads at Brooklyn Beckham wedding

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn heads in Brooklyn Beckham wedding

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are making a statement at son's wedding!

The power-couple dressed to the nines to celebrate eldest offspring Brooklyn Beckham's nuptials with billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

The former Spice Girl slipped into a striking, sleeveless silver gown for the evening. Here former footballer husband looked dapper in a sharp suit.

The couple walked hand-in-hand amongst the guests including Eva Longoria, Mel B and Serena Williams.

The two families reportedly spent approximately £3 million for the couple's nuptials. The bride and groom later shared an intimate six-second liplock in front of the guests.

The wedding began at 6PM sharp as Nicola arrived with six of her bridesmaids, including Brooklyn's young sister Harper Seven. The groom on the other hand was accompanied by six groomsmen.

The wedding ceremony was Jewish, owing to Nicola's heritage and roots.