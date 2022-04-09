Jake Gyllenhaal, Camila Cabello star in hilarious new ‘SNL’ promo with Bowen Yang

Jake Gyllenhaal and Camila Cabello are set to be the musical guest and host, respectively on the Saturday Night Live gig this week.

In the latest promo of the comedy-satire show, the Ambulance actor, 41, and the Senorita crooner, 25, were joined by SNL cast member Bowen Yang.

In the promo of the April 9 episode of the show, Yang left fans into frenzy as he tried to pronounce the Guilty actor and Worth It singer’s names.





In the snippet, as Gyllenhaal introduces himself, Yang quickly corrects his pronunciation by emphasizing the G sound, "Gill-en-hall, your name is pronounced, Gill-en-hall."

Hilariously Gyllenhaal replies "I guarantee you it is not," to which Cabello says, "Gua-ran-tee, you gua-ran-tee it."

Leaving the Brokeback Mountain actor to say, "Yeah, both of you are very wrong."

“Some say ‘Camila,’ some say ‘Cabello,’” Yang firmly offers to settle the pronunciation of the singer’s last name.

Meanwhile, this will mark Cabello's second appearance on the long-running sketch comedy series. She is currently promoting her third studio album, Familia, which was released Friday (April 8). T