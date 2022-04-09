Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter to Nimrat Kaur praising her performance in 'Dasvi'

Amitabh Bachchan lauded Nimrat Kaur's acting prowess in the recently released movie Dasvi by sending her a handwritten letter.



Taking to Instagram, the Airlift actor dropped a picture of the note written by the 79-year-old mega star with a beautiful flower bouquet.

In the letter, Amitabh wrote, “We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF- for the Cadbury AD.”

“But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations,” the Jhund actor added.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Nimrat penned her feelings in a thankyou note she shared in the caption.

“18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own,” the 40-year-old actor wrote.

She then added a note in Hindi which translate to, “Today my words and my emotions, both are falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life and the scent of this priceless bouquet will always be with me every step of my life.”

“I am feeling speechless after getting this accolade from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Forever obliged, Nimrat,” the actor concluded.

Nimrat shared screen with Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in the social comedy which highlights the importance of education.

