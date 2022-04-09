 
Saturday April 09, 2022
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III ballistic missile

Test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of weapon system, says ISPR

By Web Desk
April 09, 2022
Pakistan conducts a successful flight test of the Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile. Photo: ISPR/ Twitter
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, said a statement issued by the military's media wing.

According to the military’s media wing, the test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Shaheen-III surface-to-the surface ballistic missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 KMs.