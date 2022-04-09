Prince Charles in trouble as his loyal aide resigns

Ashe Windham, one of the most loyal aides of the British royal family, has stepped down as director of heir to throne Prince Charles charitable trust.



This was disclosed by royal expert Richard Eden in his latest article for the Mail Plus on Saturday.

He resigned as a trustee of the Prince’s Foundation last month, Eden confirmed.

Windham, 64 has also served as an equerry first to the Queen Mother and later Prince Charles.

He had been the chairman of 'The Castle of Mey', the Queen Mother's home in Caithness, for 22 years and for the last three years the royal aide was serving as director of Prince Charles’s charitable empire.

Richard Eden, quoting a spokesman for the Prince’s Foundation, reported, ‘Ashe Windham has stepped down as a trustee as his term, which was agreed at the outset, came to an end in March.’



