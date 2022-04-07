Amy Schumer opens up on her friendship with Kim Kardashian

Comedian Amy Schumer has credited reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian for being a strong ‘support system’ in her life.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the 2022 Oscars host opened up about her friendship with the SKIMS founder

'She is a support system and I hope I'm one for her, too,' Schumer, 40, said.

While the comedian discussed her friendship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, show host Andy asked her if she is in touch with the model through text messages.

'I do text her,' she said. ‘Kim is the only Kardashian I text,’ she added.

During the show, a fan also asked Schumer to share her thoughts on Kim’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig. She revealed that she gave Kim advice before the show but that she really didn't need it.

'I think she did amazing,' Schumer said. ' I gave her a lot of advice but I think the best advice I gave her was that, and she did use this as her closing joke, that only 10 million people watch SNL and usually she has like 300 million people watching her. So I said just talk to everybody like they are your friends and I think she took that to heart.’

She went on to add, ‘I think she really followed her own advice and her own instincts, which is what we should all do and she just killed it. I learned from her that night.’